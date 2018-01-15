Golden Shoe 2017-18: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on January 15

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Harry Kane hit two goals against Everton on Saturday to pull level with Ciro Immobile in the race for the European Golden Shoe.

Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi also closed in on top spot as they found the net in Liverpool's 4-3 win over Manchester City and Barcelona's 4-2 win over Real Sociedad, respectively.

Here are the standings:

T1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio. 20 goals x 2.0 difficulty factor = 40.0 points

T1. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur. 20 x 2.0 = 40.0 points

3. Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain. 19 x 2.0 = 38.0 points

T4. Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan. 18 x 2.0 = 36.0 points

T4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool. 18 x 2.0 = 36.0 points

6. Lionel Messi, Barcelona. 17 x 2.0 = 34.0 points

7. Jonas, Benfica. 21 x 1.5 = 31.5 points

T8. Radamel Falcao, Monaco. 15 x 2.0 = 30.0 points

T8. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich. 15 x 2.0 = 30.0 points

10. Igor Angulo, Gornik Zabrze. 19 x 1.5 = 28.5 points

Rules: UEFA have assigned every European league a difficulty factor between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goals to calculate their overall points tally.

For example, goals in Europe's top five leagues are worth two points as they have the maximum difficulty rating, but Jonas' goals for Benfica in the Primeira Liga are only worth 1.5 points each due to the lower rating.

Kane Bags Brace to Pull Level with Immobile

Kane helped Tottenham Hotspur secure three points against Everton with two predatory finishes from close range after Heung-Min Son opened the scoring, though the first was fortunate to stand as the striker was offside when he dispatched the Korean's pass.

The pair of strikes saw Kane reach a significant milestone for Spurs, per Squawka Football:

They also took him to 20 league goals for the season, and as the Premier League's official Twitter account noted, he has consistently been reaching that figure for some time:

Given it's only January, the 24-year-old could easily surpass 30 Premier League goals in a single campaign for the first time in his career. If he does, he'll have an excellent chance of winning the Golden Shoe.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah is only two goals behind him after he continued his superb form with another goal on Sunday.

The Egyptian scored the Reds' fourth against Manchester City when he latched on to Ederson's poor attempted clearance and reacted quickly to lob the Brazilian, notching his 18th league goal of the season.

Salah remains one ahead of Barcelona talisman Messi, who curled home a sublime free-kick in the 85th minute to cap the Blaugrana's first La Liga win at the Anoeta Stadium since 2007.

The Argentinian achieved yet another milestone with his effort, prompting football writer Andy West to sing his praises:

Messi will be hoping to pick up the Golden Shoe for the second year running after he racked up a staggering 37 goals and 74 points last year.

Barca take on Real Betis in their next Liga outing, and Los Verdiblancos' 34 goals conceded is better only than Deportivo La Coruna and Las Palmas, so he'll have a good chance to add to his tally then.