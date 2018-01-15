NFL Draft 2018: Selection Order and Mock Draft Post-Divisional Round

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The conference championship games are now set after the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings punched their tickets to the NFL's penultimate weekend on Sunday. While there are still two games left before the Super Bowl takes place next month, the NFL draft order is becoming clearer.

The winless Cleveland Browns made it easy for draft pundits and fans to begin making their mock draft selections at the top of the order, but beyond the first couple of picks, the draft takes a turn for the uncertain.

A number of teams can go in various directions, such as the Indianapolis Colts (No. 3) or the Denver Broncos (No. 5). With a relatively deep draft class looking to make an impact at the next level, we'll take a look at three teams that could make some noise at the top of the draft.

NFL Draft Order

1. Cleveland Browns: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. Indianapolis Colts: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans): Sam Darnold, QB, USC

5. Denver Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

6. New York Jets: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

8. Chicago Bears: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

9. San Francisco 49ers*: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

10. Oakland Raiders*: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

11. Miami Dolphins: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

13. Washington Redskins: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

14. Green Bay Packers: Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU

15. Arizona Cardinals: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

16. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

18. Seattle Seahawks: Harold Landry, DE/OLB, Boston College

19. Dallas Cowboys: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

20. Detroit Lions: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

21. Buffalo Bills: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs): Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

23. Los Angeles Rams: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

24. Carolina Panthers: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

25. Tennessee Titans: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

26. Atlanta Falcons: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

27. New Orleans Saints: Marcus Davenport, DE/OLB, UTSA

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

30. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M



32. New England Patriots: Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

*An asterisk next to a team's name means that their draft position isn't set yet, and will decided upon via coin-flip. The order of the final four teams will be decided by the outcomes of the conference championship games and Super Bowl.

No. 3 Indianapolis Colts

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Now that former head coach Chuck Pagano is out of Indianapolis, the rebuild can begin (again).

The Colts are in a strange situation. They have a franchise quarterback, when healthy, in Andrew Luck, a top wideout (T.Y. Hilton) when someone can throw him the ball and a running back in Frank Gore who, even though he's on the wrong side of 30, is still a consistent tailback in the NFL. Their defense needs a lot of work, and it should be focused on in free agency, not so much in the draft.

So what do the Colts do with this pick? They select the best player available that's not a quarterback. And that player is Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley lit up the college world throughout the season and was, arguably, robbed of being a Heisman Trophy finalist this season. Barkley ran for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. His elusiveness, power and speed should translate well to the next level.

The Colts have a lot of needs to be filled. And while the running back position might not be the top priority, it's hard to pass on a talent like Barkley.

No. 5 Denver Broncos

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

All the Broncos really need is a good quarterback. Is that so much to ask?

Their offensive line can use some help, their defense—although solid—was shaky at times throughout the season, but the main goal for the Broncos is to find their young, franchise quarterback, which they haven't had in quite some time.

Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch aren't cut out for a starting position in the NFL on a consistent basis. In this year's draft, there are a few big-name prospects that could entice general manager John Elway, but it's very possible that the top two prospects on his board (Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold) could be gone by pick No. 5.

Enter Baker Mayfield.

The Broncos had to put up with Tebow Mania, but Mayfield is not like Tebow.

Elway needs a quarterback, and Mayfield can get the job done for the Broncos. He's a talented passer and that shouldn't be forgotten.

No. 6 New York Jets

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Speaking of needing a quarterback, here's the Jets!

In all fairness to Josh McCown, he put together a great season before breaking his hand down the stretch. But the reality is that McCown, at 38 years old, is not a guy the Jets can utilise with moving forward. And neither are Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg.

If Rosen, Darnold and Mayfield are gone by pick No. 6, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Jets go after a defensive stud like Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, who could be the best defensive player in this draft when it's all said and done.

However, the Jets should take a serious look at Lamar Jackson, last year's Heisman Trophy recipient and the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in college football.

Jackson completed 59.1 percent of his passes in his junior season, a three percent improvement from a year before. He's not the best thrower of the ball in this year's class, but he can make plays that other guys can't. Isn't that what everyone said about Deshaun Watson this time last year?

Jackson has a place in the NFL, and it's at the quarterback position. Don't move him to running back or wide receiver, take a chance on him under center. He's talented and hungry enough to prove people wrong at the next level.

All stats courtesy of ESPN.com.