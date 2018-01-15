Giants HC Rumors: Pat Shurmur, Josh McDaniels 2 Finalists for Vacancy

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New York Giants are starting to narrow their choices to fill the head coach vacancy.

According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, the team is reportedly down to Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Both teams are still alive in the postseason, which means no official announcement could come until they are eliminated.

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was recently considered a "favorite" for the job, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday he was likely to be named the next head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Shurmur and McDaniels have similar backgrounds as successful offensive coordinators who struggled in their previous runs as head coaches.

McDaniels, 41, was 11-17 in two seasons with the Denver Broncos but has led some of the best offenses in the league in New England before and after his stint as a head coach. The Patriots led the NFL in yards this season and finished second in total points, finishing in the top five in this category in each of the last six years.

He has won two Super Bowls as a coordinator and was a key part of the team's undefeated regular season in 2007.

Shurmur, 52, hasn't had quite as much production but has also had less to work with in his career. He helped a Vikings offense mostly led by Case Keenum to finish in the top 10 in points scored this year, up from 23rd in the league last season. He has also worked with the Philadelphia Eagles and then-St. Louis Rams, although he was only 9-23 in two years as the Cleveland Browns head coach.

Regardless of who gets the Giants job, it will be an uphill battle after the team finished 3-13 last season. Ben McAdoo was fired during the year before Steve Spagnuolo took over for the final four games.

While there is talent on the roster, the coaching staff will have a lot of work to get the most out of the team after a disappointing year.