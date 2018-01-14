Marcus Williams on Stefon Diggs' Game-Winning TD: I Just Got to Make the Tackle

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

As Stefon Diggs became the hero for the Minnesota Vikings in their 29-24 win over the New Orleans Saints, safety Marcus Williams became the goat in allowing the 61-yard touchdown as time expired.

"Man, I just got to make the tackle," the Saints rookie said after the game, per Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com. "That's something I always harp on is making that tackle and being the eraser, and I didn't come up with the play."

A tackle in bounds would have likely ended the game with a Saints win, but he missed the play, and Diggs went all the way for the walk-off touchdown.

Despite the missed opportunity, Williams kept his mind focused on the future after the team's season came to an end.

"I'm going to take it upon myself to do all that I can to never let that happen again," he said. "If it happens again, then I shouldn't be playing."

The safety was having a strong game until that point, tallying five tackles, two passes defended and an interception. His third-quarter turnover helped set up the Saints' second touchdown, which was key in the team's comeback from a 17-0 deficit.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner provided a message of support for the youngster:

The second-round pick was part of an elite rookie class for the Saints that also included Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara and Ryan Ramczyk. John Kosko of Pro Football Focus noted the play was his first touchdown allowed all year, and he only had five total missed tackles throughout the season.

"He's been a good player for us all year," head coach Sean Payton said of Williams after the game.

Although fans can be cruel, the 21-year-old shouldn't let this one mistake define him as a player.