Le'Veon Bell Says He 'Definitely' Wants to Return to Steelers After Jaguars Loss

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is eligible for free agency this offseason, but the three-time Pro Bowler is happy to remain where he is.

"I never want to leave this city," Bell said after Pittsburgh's 45-42 AFC Divisional Round defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Joe Rutter. "There are circumstances, things like that, but I definitely don't (want to leave)."

The last part could be particularly important. While Bell prefers to stay with the Steelers, he'll likely want any reunion to be on his terms.

Bell told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler he'd "definitely consider" sitting out the 2018 season or retiring if the Steelers used the franchise tag on him for the second straight season.

"Just get the numbers straight, exactly where we want them," Bell said. "I'm not going to settle for anything. I know what I do and what I bring to the table. I'm not going out here getting the ball 400 times if I'm not getting what I feel I'm valued at."

After those comments made the rounds, Bell tweeted he was only focused on the playoffs—without explicitly retracting what he had said to Fowler:

Bell held out the entire 2017 preseason before he officially signed his one-year, $12.1 million tender with the Steelers. The holdout didn't really change anything, but it showed Bell was willing to stick to his guns to some extent.

Were Pittsburgh to use the franchise tag again, the 25-year-old would stand to earn $14.5 million in 2018, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

Bell is one of the league's best running backs, and he plays a position that can be very unforgiving. His desire for long-term security is more than understandable.

At the same time, the Steelers will have valid concerns if they're worried about giving a multiyear extension to a player who has the second-most touches (1,541) in the NFL since 2013, according to Pro Football Reference.

All signs seemingly point to Pittsburgh seriously testing his resolve with another franchise tender. From there, Bell's real feelings about a return to the Steelers would become more clear.