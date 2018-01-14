Mike Mularkey Reportedly Offered Contract Extension by Titans

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans reportedly offered head coach Mike Mularkey a contract extension one day after the New England Patriots eliminated them from the postseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Terms of the proposed deal have not been disclosed.

The move represents a serious departure from the front office's reported mindset in advance of the playoffs.

"If they lose—or perhaps even if they go one-and-done in the playoffs—coach Mike Mularkey is in danger of losing his job," Rapoport reported before the Titans' wild-card win over the Kansas City Chiefs. "Sources say there has been serious frustration about the development of quarterback Marcus Mariota, and hiring a quarterback guru as a head coach (Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would be a possibility) could be the play here."



Those concerns may continue to linger in 2018.

Not only is Mularkey due back, but the Titans boss told reporters Sunday he does not anticipate making any changes to his coaching staff.

He also endorsed offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie after the Titans finished 2017 averaging 199.4 passing yards per game and a 19th-ranked 20.9 points per game.

"I think Terry did a very good job, a very good job," Mularkey said, according to the Tennessean's Jason Wolf. "Being a play-caller, that's not easy. I thought he did a very good job."

However, Mularkey didn't think the Titans played a full 60 minutes of solid offense all season long.

"I thought you saw glimpses—that's the problem," Mularkey said, per Wolf. "We didn't have a really complete game, consistently a complete game. We had spurts. That's what we're going to do. We're going to go back and study and see why. What is it?"