Jaguars' Calais Campbell Predicted the Jacksonville Victory and Final Score

Calais Campbell has had a brilliant year for the Jacksonville Jaguars with 14.5 regular-season sacks, and he was a big part of the team's second-ranked "Sacksonville" defense that allowed it to win the AFC South title.

After the Jaguars beat the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend, few gave them a chance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round playoff game.

However, while assessing the victory over the Bills, Campbell told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that his team would find a way to win, whether it was 2-0 or 45-42 (h/t Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports).

Amazingly, the final score of the Jacksonville victory was 45-42, a shocking development considering the defensive abilities of both teams.

Handicappers will clearly be waiting for Campbell's prediction on the AFC title game between the Jaguars and New England Patriots.