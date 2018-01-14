Twitter Reacts to Anthony Davis' 48 Points in Pelicans' Comeback Win vs. Knicks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 14: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans high fives his teammates during the game against the New York Knicks on January 14, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Anthony Davis made the most of the Madison Square Garden stage on Sunday, scoring a season-high 48 points while adding 17 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in the New Orleans Pelicans' 123-118 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

Davis led the charge on a furious Pelicans second-half comeback. The Knicks led at one point in the game by 19 points, and Davis was integral on both ends as New Orleans rallied in a 27-13 fourth quarter. Davis scored 10 points in the fourth, including a layup with three seconds remaining to send it to overtime.

"Just keep fighting," Davis said of his mindset in a postgame interview with Fox Sports' Jennifer Hale. "... Even though you're losing the basketball game, it doesn't mean you're losing—you're just not winning at that point. ... We just wanted to keep fighting."

He is the first player in Basketball-Reference's database, which dates back to 1983-84, to put up that stat line.

Social media understandably blew up amid Davis' huge performance:

Davis was playing in his second game back from injury after sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He has missed six games this season and has sat out at least seven games in each of his first five NBA seasons.

The Pelicans are undoubtedly a better team with Davis on the floor and will hope for more huge performances from their franchise face as they battle for a playoff spot in the West.

