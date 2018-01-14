Twitter Reacts to Anthony Davis' 48 Points in Pelicans' Comeback Win vs. Knicks

Twitter Reacts to Anthony Davis' 48 Points in Pelicans' Comeback Win vs. KnicksJanuary 14, 2018
Anthony Davis made the most of the Madison Square Garden stage on Sunday, scoring a season-high 48 points while adding 17 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in the New Orleans Pelicans' 123-118 overtime win over the New York Knicks.
Davis led the charge on a furious Pelicans second-half comeback. The Knicks led at one point in the game by 19 points, and Davis was integral on both ends as New Orleans rallied in a 27-13 fourth quarter. Davis scored 10 points in the fourth, including a layup with three seconds remaining to send it to overtime.
"Just keep fighting," Davis said of his mindset in a postgame interview with Fox Sports' Jennifer Hale. "... Even though you're losing the basketball game, it doesn't mean you're losing—you're just not winning at that point. ... We just wanted to keep fighting."
He is the first player in Basketball-Reference's database, which dates back to 1983-84, to put up that stat line.
Social media understandably blew up amid Davis' huge performance:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The Brow put on a show at MSG 👀 48 PTS 17 REBS 4 STLS 3 BLKS Pels come back from 19 down to beat the Knicks in OT https://t.co/CfJwRfyqgC2018-1-14 23:32:25
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I want to place Anthony Davis in a video game and then turn injuries off forever.2018-1-14 22:40:28
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Anthony Davis is averaging 41.3 points and 15.3 rebounds in his last three games at Madison Square Garden2018-1-14 23:32:28
OptaLarry @OptaLarry
5 - Anthony Davis now has five career regular season games with 45+ points and 15+ rebounds, the fourth most in #NBA history. Uncontainable. #DoItBig https://t.co/3XpUQc1dms2018-1-14 23:30:39
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Anthony Davis' fifth career game with at least 45 points and 15 rebounds leads the Pelicans to the comeback win. The Knicks have blown as many 14-point leads entering the 4th quarter as the rest of the NBA combined. https://t.co/zCqvHyf5Pk2018-1-14 23:19:47
Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley
Anthony Davis is the Optimus Prime to DeMarcus Cousins Bumblebee. They can both do damage but nobody should be arguing for Bumblebee as MVP.2018-1-14 22:41:31
NBA France @NBAFRANCE
Ad again ! 47 POINTS ! #DoItBig #NBASundays NBA LP : https://t.co/PQVq2oycCv https://t.co/MoBuW6GtfE2018-1-14 23:07:47
NBA Fantasy @NBAFantasy
What a performance by @AntDavis23 (85.4 FPTS) & @boogiecousins (66.7 FPTS)! The pair combine for an astounding 63 PTS, 33 REB, 5 AST, 11 STL & 6 BLK for a ridiculous 152.1 #NBAFantasy points! https://t.co/SM3m5AVBIR2018-1-14 23:20:29
Davis was playing in his second game back from injury after sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He has missed six games this season and has sat out at least seven games in each of his first five NBA seasons.
The Pelicans are undoubtedly a better team with Davis on the floor and will hope for more huge performances from their franchise face as they battle for a playoff spot in the West.