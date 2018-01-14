Patton Kizzire Outlasts James Hahn After 6 Playoff Holes to Win 2018 Sony Open

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Patton Kizzire has his second PGA Tour win of the season after beating James Hahn in the sixth hole of a sudden-death playoff at the 2018 Sony Open.

Hahn had overcome a deficit of seven strokes to create a tie with a final-round 62, but he bogeyed on the sixth playoff hole to allow Kizzire to secure the win.

Tom Hoge had the 54-hole lead going into Sunday, the first of his career, but a double bogey on No. 16 and a few missed putts dropped him to third place at 16 under.

The Honolulu tournament at Waialae Country Club is one of the first big events of the season, and it could serve as a stepping stone for a big 2018 for Kizzire as it did last year for Justin Thomas.

Final Leaderboard

1. Patton Kizzire (-17)

2. James Hahn (-17)

3. Tom Hoge (-16)

T4. Brian Harman (-15)

T4. Webb Simpson (-15)

T4. Brian Stuard (-15)

T7. Gary Woodland (-14)

T7. Ben Martin (-14)

T7. Ollie Schniederjans (-14)

T10. Ryan Blaum (-13)

T10. Kyle Stanley (-13)

T10. Chris Kirk (-13)

T10. Russell Knox (-13)

Full results available at PGATour.com.

Kizzire and Hahn took different methods to get to minus-17, but they matched each other through 72 holes and continued to play evenly through five sudden-death playoff holes.

The duo went par-birdie-par-birdie-par in the playoff holes until they returned to No. 17 for a par three.

It didn't end until Hahn lipped out an eight-foot putt for par, allowing Kizzire to clinch the win with this short shot, as the PGA Tour showed:

According to Justin Ray of Golf Channel, this concluded the longest playoff in Sony Open history and the longest anywhere on the PGA Tour since 2012.

Kizzire was one back coming into the final round but remained close with a bogey-free front nine. He then tied things up on the 10th hole with this impressive eagle on a long chip, via the Golf Channel:

One hole later, a birdie putt him alone in first place at minus-18. He finished the round with a 68 and 17-under for the tournament.

Hahn then put himself in the running with a string of five straight birdies and seven in a span of eight holes:

He ended his round with a tournament-low 62, which was just off the lead when he entered the clubhouse.

Hoge, who was near the top of the leaderboard all day long, then changed the outlook of the final few holes with a double bogey on No. 16, featuring this mistake out of the bunker:

The leader entering the day dropped from a tie for first to third with that disaster and couldn't get that stroke back in the last two holes.

Kizzire had a chance at a win prior to the playoff but missed his birdie putt on No. 18 that would've sealed the victory. In the first playoff hole, Hahn returned the favor with his own birdie putt miss to keep the tournament alive. He also missed his chance at an eagle to win on the second playoff hole.

The two men matched each other for four replays of the 18th hole and one of the 17, but the second trip to the 17 finally allowed Kizzire to clinch the win.

Ben Everill of PGATour.com noted the significance of the victory for the 31-year-old:

Jordan Spieth had an up-and-down tournament but looked good the final two days with back-to-back rounds of 66. Although he finished outside the top 10 in this event, he gained some positive momentum going forward.

Defending champion Justin Thomas can say the same after finishing in a tie for 14th, featuring three birdies and a bogey for a final-round 68.

Still, the entire field might be looking at a new star with the way Kizzire has begun the season.

The PGA Tour returns to the mainland United States next week with the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California. Hudson Swafford is the defending champion, but the competition could be wide open this time around.