Jose Mourinho: David De Gea to Be Offered New Manchester United Contract

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed goalkeeper David De Gea will be offered a new contract, per Mirror reporter David McDonnell: "A goalkeeper like he is and obviously a club that wants to be better and better and better, we're not going to let that year option go away. But obviously we're going to try."

Mourinho described how vice-chairman Ed Woodward will lead any talks: "Mr Woodward is not on ­holiday. He barely has holidays. Of course he's going to try to give him a contract that keeps him here for much longer than that option that, of course, we're going to execute."

De Gea's current contract is set to expire in 2019; however, it contains a clause allowing United to keep the player for another year.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

For his part, the United boss said he's unaware if negotiations are already taking place with De Gea. However, McDonnell revealed the Spain No. 1 could be in line for a deal set to pay "an estimated £250,000-a-week."

It would be a huge fee for a 'keeper, but one few would argue De Gea doesn't merit. The 27-year-old has been the Red Devils' standout player for most of the last three seasons.

No stopper in the Premier League can match De Gea's agility, reflexes and ability to make saves in key moments. He's kept the joint-most clean sheets in England's top flight, along with Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

His form has seen him regularly linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid. Yet Los Blancos' manager Zinedine Zidane quelled the speculation last month by revealing he's happy with Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla, per Metro's Sean Kearns.

Mourinho not only wants De Gea to stay until at least 2020 but also sounds determined to keep arguably the best goalkeeper in world football around for the long haul.