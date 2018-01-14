NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: AFC, NFC Championship Dates, Times and Preview

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Although the four teams still alive in the NFL playoffs might not be what we expected, fans should be in for an exciting pair of games next Sunday.

Seeing the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game isn't a surprise—this is the seventh straight year they have reached this point of the postseason—but there are otherwise quite a few fresh faces involved in the upcoming round.

Case Keenum, Nick Foles and Blake Bortles lead the other three participants, something few could have imagined coming into the season, although the teams are no less terrifying with inexperience at quarterback.

With plenty of likely drama ahead, here is a look at what to expect in the conference championships with teams fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl.

AFC Championship: No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 New England Patriots

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

When: Sunday, Jan. 21

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: CBS

There are probably a lot of Patriots fans excited about not facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially considering how close things were the last time those teams played. However, the Jaguars showed it's not a good idea to look past them.

Players like Mike Mitchell and Le'Veon Bell were already discussing going on to the AFC Championship Game, but the Jaguars came through with a 45-42 win.

"They asked for us, and they got it," cornerback Jalen Ramsey said after the game, per J.P. Shadrick of the team's official site. "Let's keep it real, we should have blown them out."

Jacksonville went up 21-0 before the Steelers began their comeback, although Bortles wouldn't let his team give up its lead. Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network discussed the quarterback's play:

With an elite passing defense that could keep pressure on Tom Brady all night long, the Patriots won't have as easy of a time in this game as it did in the 35-14 divisional round win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Steelers needed nearly perfect throws and catches to score against Jacksonville, and while Brady is more than capable of making the necessary throws, there are no Antonio Browns or Le'Veon Bells on the Patriots roster.

On the other hand, the Patriots have a lot of experience and plenty of talent that goes beyond just Brady. The defense has been especially impressive after a slow start to the year, allowing just 14 points per game in the final 12 contests after giving up 32 PPG in the first four weeks.

The unit sacked Marcus Mariota eight times, barely allowing the Titans to move the football after the first quarter. While Bortles made some good throws against Pittsburgh, he has been inconsistent all season and throughout his career.

It could be a low-scoring battle that comes down to a few key plays, which means the mismatch of Brady vs. Bortles could be the story of the day.

NFC Championship: No. 2 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

When: Sunday, Jan. 21

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV: Fox

A miracle 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired helped the Minnesota Vikings survive against the New Orleans Saints. They were on the brink of elimination but now are one game away from being the first time to host a Super Bowl.

Despite the drama, it might have been even more surprising to see Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game even with its regular-season success. Few thought the Eagles would survive without Carson Wentz, but the No. 1 seed in the NFC has now won all three games that Foles has started and finished this year.

Geoff Schwartz of SiriusXM NFL Radio summed up the effort:

The front seven is as good as there is, helping lead the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL this year. Considering how much the Vikings love to run the ball, this could take away a key part of the team's attack.

Meanwhile, the pass defense has come under fire at times, but it has looked good with a healthy Ronald Darby lining up at cornerback. The ability to force turnovers also goes a long way.

Including the 15-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, this defense has given up just 29 total points in its last four home games.

Foles has been more lucky than good at times this season, but he can rely upon his defense to carry the load for Philadelphia for the remainder of the playoffs.

Of course, it will still be difficult to move the ball at all against the Vikings, which ranked No. 1 in the NFL in both points and yards allowed this season. Keenum has been doubted for much of the year, but he had 318 passing yards and the game-winning touchdown against a solid Saints pass defense and continues to make right decisions with the ball.

With a pair of talented receivers in Adam Thielen and Diggs, this is not an offense to count out.

There are elite contributors all over the field for each team, and anyone can end up being the hero who wins it for his side.