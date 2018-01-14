Liverpool Transfer News: Gelson Martins Contract 'Agreed', Emre Can Rumours

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins but are yet to conclude a deal with the club. Meanwhile, Juventus are said to have made "great manoeuvres" in their pursuit of Emre Can.

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha reported the Reds have offered Martins a contract worth £80,000 per week—an offer he was content with—but the two clubs are yet to come to an agreement over a fee (h/t Metro).

According to the report, the Lions are holding out for the full €60 million (£53.3 million) valuation of Martins' release clause if they're to sell, with Liverpool in search of a Philippe Coutinho replacement.

Any deal to recruit Martins could prove to be a major coup for the Merseysiders, who are believed to be among some top European clubs also in pursuit of the player, per Portuguese football writer Jan Hagen:

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo reported earlier this week that Bayern Munich were "very keen" on Martins, who has scored nine goals for his club so far this season (h/t Sport Witness).

That report also noted that Sporting have the right to cancel out any club triggering his release clause by paying the player €1.5 million (£1.3 million) and increasing his get-out fee to €100 million (£88.8 million).

There's questions to be had over where Martins—a right-sided specialist—would fit in at Anfield given Liverpool's newest hero, Mohamed Salah, plays mostly off that flank.

The 22-year-old have proved himself to be a consistent force in the Primeira Liga and has featured as one of its biggest stars for several seasons now, although Liverpool have progress to make with Sporting before any deal is completed.

Elsewhere, Sport Witness cited a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that said there have been "great manoeuvres" made in Can's expected move to Juve, which will be completed this summer barring any late surprises.

The Germany international impressed during Liverpool's 4-3 win over Manchester City on Sunday, and Goal recently explored his future prospects as he moves further into the last six months of his Anfield contract:

Juve would have the means to offer Can a more lucrative contract in Turin if he joins this summer due to the absence of a transfer fee, and the 24-year-old looks set for a Serie A switch come June.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp could be helpless but to watch his compatriot leave for the J Stadium if he decides on a Merseyside exit, with the Italians seemingly making recent progress in their bid to recruit Can.