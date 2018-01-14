Manchester United Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez Rumours, Lucas Moura 'Proposal'

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal outcast Alexis Sanchez is reportedly closing in on a move to Manchester United that Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has said will be completed "within 48 hours." Nevertheless, the Red Devils remain linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Moura.

Sanchez was left out of the Arsenal squad that lost 2-1 at Bournemouth on Sunday, and Wenger said after the result that his fate will be decided soon, albeit without any indication as to his destination, per the Irish Times' David Hytner:

"It will be decided in the next 48 hours. It was a bit difficult for Alexis [to play at Bournemouth] because he was on stand-by, a little bit. That's why I decided not to do it [select him]. He did not refuse to play. He would have played but it's a difficult period for him. He's always been committed until now but he could have moved yesterday, today or not.

"I don't master the rhythm of it [the transfer] but it could happen today, tomorrow or not at all. That's why I didn't take a decision [to select him]—I didn't want to travel with him and, suddenly, he goes somewhere."

Manchester City have for some months looked like the most likely suitors for Sanchez, and while not out of the race entirely, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague suggested they no longer lead the way for the player:

It had previously been suggested that manager Pep Guardiola could soon reunite with former Barcelona charge Sanchez at the Etihad Stadium, but City's willingness to pay only £20 million has proved an obstacle.

United are thought to be offering a more tempting financial package in their bid to steal in front of rivals City and recruit Sanchez, and Wenger failed to give much indication as to an end result following Sunday's loss, via BBC Sport:

There is also a suggestion United could use misfit winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan as bait in the deal to land Sanchez, with their new head of scouting, Sven Mislintat, being the man who encouraged his move to Borussia Dortmund.

His absence from the squad on Sunday suggests a move away from the Emirates Stadium could be on the horizon, and Gunners legend Ian Wright reacted poorly to the team news, via Match of the Day:

An alternative to Sanchez in the event United don't manage to land the Chilean is Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas, who has a "proposal on the table" from the English giants, according to French daily L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness).

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson recently gave some indication as to how much PSG are hoping to receive for the player, who has struggled to figure in the team's starting XI this season:

Lucas most likely wouldn't provide the same consistency as Sanchez, a proven quantity in the Premier League already, but he could act as a happy alternative if Jose Mourinho is serious about recruiting a new winger.

It's said United would rather loan the Brazilian, but L'Equipe said his actual cost could be closer to €20 million (£17.8 million) to sign in a permanent deal, although Sanchez will undoubtedly remain the priority for now.