Man Arrested on Charge of Terroristic Threat Toward Jaguars vs. Steelers Game

A 40-year-old man was reportedly arrested Friday after allegedly threatening to kill people, including players, during Sunday's postseason game at Heinz Field between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN.com cited online records from Bexar County in Texas when reporting Yuttana Choochongkol was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a third-degree felony.

According to Max Massey of KSAT in San Antonio, the arrest affidavit said Choochongkol sent in a threat to KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh that read in part, "The Steelers game will be packed, and that's when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life."

Massey also noted a similar threat was uploaded to the Heinz Field website, and the FBI tracked the IP address to Choochongkol in San Antonio.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto thanked the FBI and police for their efforts:

"The Heinz Field website received a threat concerning the playoff game vs. Jacksonville,” Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “We take all threats seriously and turned over information to the FBI and the City of Pittsburgh Police. We are thankful law enforcement was able to identify and track down the individual to make an arrest. We appreciate the hard work and attention that our law enforcement provides to our communities."

