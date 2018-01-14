Dennis Rodman Arrested on DUI Charge

NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday night in California.

Dakin Andone and Sheena Jones of CNN passed along confirmation of the arrest from Newport Beach police, who said Rodman failed a breathalyzer administered after being pulled over.

Police then arrested him and took him to jail, and he was released early on Sunday.

Rodman has a lengthy history of legal issues stemming from the use of alcohol. He was arrested for drunken driving in 1999 and 2004, the latter resulting in a 30-day house arrest sentence. He has twice entered a rehabilitation center for alcohol use and appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. Publicly, Rodman has maintained he does not excessively drink alcohol.

"I'm not an alcoholic," Rodman told the Associated Press in 2014 (h/t USA Today). "An alcoholic drinks seven days a week. I don't drink seven days a week. When I drink, I don't hurt nobody, I don't have no DUIs, nothing like that.

"I didn't go to rehab for drinking. There aren't too many people who quit drinking going to rehab. Not too many people can do that."

Darren Prince, Rodman's agent, gave a statement to CNN regarding the arrest, saying his client has "struggled openly with alcoholism the past 17 years."

"He's been dealing with some major personal issues the last month and I know it's time he checks back into a rehab center to work through them," Prince said.

"We ask for his fans and others to pray for him because he's such a great person when he's sober and deserves to be happy with all the joy he gave his fans when he played in the NBA," he continued. "Now it's time for him to rebound in life."