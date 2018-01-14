Dennis Rodman Reportedly Arrested for DUI

NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday night in California.

TMZ Sports reported police in Newport Beach pulled Rodman over for a traffic violation around 11 p.m. and administered a field sobriety test after smelling alcohol. Rodman failed the test and blew over the .08 legal limit.

Police then arrested him and took him to jail, where he spent seven hours before being released.

Rodman has a lengthy history of legal issues stemming from the use of alcohol. He was arrested for drunken driving in 1999 and 2004, the latter resulting in a 30-day house arrest sentence. He has twice entered a rehabilitation center for alcohol use and appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew. Publicly, Rodman has maintained he does not excessively drink alcohol.

"I'm not an alcoholic," Rodman told the Associated Press in 2014 (h/t USA Today). "An alcoholic drinks seven days a week. I don't drink seven days a week. When I drink, I don't hurt nobody, I don't have no DUIs, nothing like that.

"I didn't go to rehab for drinking. There aren't too many people who quit drinking going to rehab. Not too many people can do that."

Police have not released details on Rodman's next court date for his latest arrest.