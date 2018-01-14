Houston Marathon 2018 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

Nobody ran faster than Bazu Worku and Biruktayit Degefa in Houston on Sunday.

The two runners, who are both from Ethiopia, paced the men's and women's fields during the 2018 Houston Marathon. Worku won the men's side with a time of two hours, eight minutes and 30 seconds, while Degefa finished at two hours, 24 minutes and 51 seconds as the fastest woman.

The marathon congratulated them both on their showings:

Joe Gleason of ABC Houston shared a look at Worku crossing the finish line.

The rest of the men's top 10 were as follows:

Yitayal Atnafu, Ethiopia: 2:09:07

Elisha Barno, Kenya: 2:09:32

Jose Antonio Uribe, Mexico: 2:14:45

Milton Rotich, Kenya: 2:15:01

Wilkerson Given, United States: 2:15:52

Tyler Jermann, United States: 2:16:39

Zachary Hine, United States: 2:18:33

Sage Canaday, United States: 2:19:50

Mike Deren, United States: 2:19:55

The women's top finishers behind Degefa were as follows:

Belaynesh Oljira, Ethiopia: 2:24:57

Melesech Tsegaye Beyene, Ethiopia: 2:27:21

Gladys Kipsoi, Kenya: 2:27:32

Tsehay Adhana, Ethiopia: 2:32:00

Veronicah Nyaruai Wanjiru, Kenya: 2:32:06

Sarah Crouch, United States: 2:35:22

Hiruni Wijayaratne, Sri Lanka: 2:36:35

Cecilia Norrbom, Sweden: 2:39:18

Polina Carlson, United States: 2:39:43

The event's official website provided a course map, which took runners from the starting line near the Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park, through Rice University and much of the city before ending near Minute Maid Park as well.

The website noted there were more than 200,000 spectators in attendance, and Miya Shay of ABC Houston found one who is surely familiar to sports fans across the country:

While the marathon was the primary event, history was made in the half marathon on Sunday.

According to FloTrack, Molly Huddle set the American record for a half marathon at 67 minutes and 25 seconds, which was nine seconds faster than Deena Kastor's mark that stood for 12 years.