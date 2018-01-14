Arsenal Transfer News: Arsene Wenger Says Alexis Sanchez is 'Half in, Half Out'

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has revealed he expects Alexis Sanchez's situation to be "resolved soon," amid rumours the forward will join either Manchester City or Manchester United during the January transfer window.

Wenger told BBC Match of the Day (h/t BBC Sport's Simon Stone) Sanchez is "half in, half out" after leaving the Chilean out of the squad for the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wenger also put a time on Sanchez's possible exit, per Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News: "It could happen today, tomorrow or not at all. I didn’t want to travel with him and then he goes somewhere. It will be decided in the next 48 hours."

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sanchez, whose contract expires in the summer, is being tipped to move to United this month, per Jeremy Wilson of the Daily Telegraph.

Wilson noted how league leaders City retain an interest in the South American, but United are ready to offer more: "Arsenal still want £30 million and United are believed to be most likely to match those demands, as well as a potential agent fee in excess of £10 million."

Ironically, former Red Devils centre-back Rio Ferdinand believes Sanchez should opt for a move to the blue half of Manchester instead.

Ferdinand told BT Sport (h/t MailOnline's Jonathan Spencer): "I am going to be honest, if he has got an option to go from Arsenal to go to Manchester City or Manchester United, as a footballer who wanted to win trophies and would judge myself based on trophies being won, at the moment Manchester City looks like the place to go for him in that respect."



Wherever Sanchez goes, his absence will surely be keenly felt at Arsenal. Wenger's squad has struggled for cutting edge in the final third without their attacking talisman in recent matches.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sanchez is the player whose pace, flair and shooting power have turned many games the Gunners' way in recent seasons. Without him, Arsenal's play can be plodding and predictable.

United schemer Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bordeaux winger Malcom are among those being considered to replace the 29-year-old, according to Wilson. Wenger must find a way to add more creativity and scoring potential to a side languishing in sixth place, one seemingly unable to cope with the now inevitable loss of its best player.