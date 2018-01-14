La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 19 Results and Updated Standings

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

A Luis Suarez brace helped Barcelona mastermind a turnaround from two goals down to beat Real Sociedad 4-2 and reclaim a nine-point lead at the summit of La Liga on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Celta Vigo handed Levante their second successive defeat, beating the Frogs 1-0 on their own turf to move up to 10th in the table thanks to Pione Sisto's first-half strike.

One goal was all that stood between Alaves and Sevilla, too, as El Glorioso clinched their second win in three games. Manu Garcia scored early in the second half, and Alaves survived to take all three points despite Ruben Duarte's late red card.

Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol remain separated by a single point after drawing 1-1 at the RCDE Stadium, where Inaki Williams responded to Gerard Moreno's first-half opener as the two teams finished on level terms.

Read on for a roundup of Sunday's La Liga results and a breakdown of the highlights from the latest batch of Week 19 fixtures.

Sunday's Results

Levante 0-1 Celta Vigo

Alaves 1-0 Sevilla

Espanyol 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Sociedad 2-4 Barcelona

La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 51 (41)

2. Atletico Madrid 42 (20)

3. Valencia 40 (21)

4. Real Madrid 32 (15)

5. Villarreal 31 (5)

6. Sevilla 29 (-5)

7. Eibar 27 (-7)

8. Getafe 26 (5)

9. Girona 26 (0)

10. Celta Vigo 25 (6)

11. Athletic Bilbao 25 (1)

12. Leganes 24 (-1)

13. Espanyol 24 (-6)

14. Real Betis 24 (-4)

15. Real Sociedad 23 (-1)

16. Alaves 18 (-13)

17. Levante 18 (-11)

18. Deportivo La Coruna 16 (-16)

19. Las Palmas 11 (-32)

20. Malaga 11 (-20)

Recap

Barca came out of their trip to Basque country with an ultimately impressive scoreline, but their prospects looked uncertain at the midway interval, at which point they were trailing 2-1 following a frantic first half.

Willian Jose headed Xabi Prieto's cross down off the turf to bullet home a home opener after 11 minutes, and commentator Juan Arango hailed the assist of Sergio Canales to tee up Juanmi for an acutely worked second:

Suarez broke free five minutes later to set Paulinho up for an easy first, but the Uruguayan had to wait until the 50th minute to get on the board himself, curling a sensational equaliser inside the far right post from way out on the left corner of the box.

La Real had only themselves to blame as a poor goal kick paved the way for Suarez to send in a second after 70 minutes, and Sport's Samuel Marsden detailed a rare win in the Basque setting after Lionel Messi's 85th-minute free-kick sealed matters:

Alaves held off a wave of pressure and moved up two places to 16th with a 1-0 win at home to Sevilla, where Garcia summoned composure in the box to half-volley home a calm finish after 52 minutes.

The visiting team had almost two thirds of possession and out-shot their hosts 14 to 12 over the 90 minutes, per WhoScored.com, but Sevilla couldn't unlock Alaves' defence sufficiently.

Duarte took a second yellow in the 83rd minute, but his team-mates helped see out the result as winners. La Liga writer Simon Harrison highlighted new Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella's shortcomings as contributing to their defeat:

Celta's own 1-0 triumph came under even more debatable circumstances as Levante failed to score despite having five times as many shots as their guests, racking up 15 to the travelling outfit's three.

The only one of those that found the back of the net, however, was Sisto's smartly side-footed attempt in the 37th minute, which found its way to the bottom right and saw the Dane boost his goal contribution further, per OptaJose:

Controversy broke out in the match's aftermath when Levante defender Jefferson Lerma accused Celta striker Iago Aspas of racially abusing him. Lerma spoke to beIN Sports regarding the incident after full-time, per AS:

"These incidents of racist abuse should not exist. I maintain that Iago Aspas called me a 'black s--t' and that's not on. I informed the referee but he told me he was sick of players complaining to him but I hope videos are referred to in order to verify what happened."

Aspas responded: "What's said on the pitch should stay on the pitch and for that reason I shan't reveal what he called me and it's not true of what he claims I called him."

Athletic weren't as successful in their trip to Catalonia and drew 1-1 against Espanyol, who are unbeaten in four, while Los Leones haven't tasted defeat in their last seven outings.

Gerard Moreno made Mikel Rico for dawdling in the area and tucked home the opener after stealing possession close to goal, but Williams headed in to equalise after 35 minutes.