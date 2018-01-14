Tottenham Transfer News: Christian Eriksen 'Happy' at Club, Nadiem Amiri Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Christian Eriksen has said he's "happy to be at the club" amid speculation Spurs are ready to tie him down with a new contract. Elsewhere, links with Hoffenheim midfielder Nadiem Amiri have intensified.

Richard Parry of the London Evening Standard reported Eriksen and Heung-Min Son are both "close to agreeing fresh terms" with the north London club, and the former recently suggested to Danish broadcaster TV3 SPORT he's ready to commit his future to Spurs.

Eriksen said (via Parry): "I am happy to be at the club and have nothing negative to say about it [Tottenham] at all."

Both players—Eriksen in particular—have been important during Spurs' rise under manager Mauricio Pochettino, as Sky Sports Statto recently illustrated:

Eriksen penned his latest contract in 2016, and that deal runs until the end of the 2019-20 season. And the club appears ready to keep him in England's capital beyond the turn of the decade.

The Mirror's Adrian Kajumba recently reported Eriksen earns £70,000 per week at Tottenham and is sure to see a bump in wages in order to fend off interest from any suitors.

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported in November it is Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez's "dream" to sign the attacking midfielder, but Spurs are said to have told the Blaugrana to forget about cutting a deal (h/t TalkSport).

Eriksen has scored six goals and recorded six assists in 23 Premier League appearances this season and was recently selected as Danish Football Player of the Year for the fourth time in his career:

Spurs recruited the Denmark international from Ajax in 2013 and have squeezed superb value of their £11.5 million investment. Eriksen's attitude about extending his stay suggests the club can bank on his allegiance for some time yet.

Meanwhile, German newspaper Bild reported Tottenham are ready to push ahead with their interest in Hoffenheim starlet Amiri (h/t Simeon Pickup of Football.London):

The 21-year-old is said to have been the subject of interest from Pochettino's scouting team "for much of the last year," which seems to have convinced the Argentinian tactician he's worthy of investment.

The presence of stars like Eriksen and Son means there's stiff competition for places in Tottenham's attacking-midfield areas. But Amiri, who has two Bundesliga goals to his name this term, could be a project for the future.