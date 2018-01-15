How Paige Can Stay Relevant in WWE Despite Career-Ending Injury

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

After recently returning to the ring following a 17-month hiatus due to an injury to her neck, Paige reportedly received some terrible news regarding her future.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, another neck injury from a match on December 28 will force the 25-year-old to retire from in-ring competition.

The former NXT and Divas champion now finds herself in the same position as Edge, Daniel Bryan and countless other performers who have been made to hang up their boots in their prime.

As someone who came from a family deeply ingrained in the British wrestling scene, Paige likely never planned on doing anything else until much later in life.

While this situation is unfortunate, it doesn't mean she has to leave the business completely. Many former Superstars have found positions in different areas of the company and made successful careers for themselves.

This article will look at some of the ways Paige can continue to work for WWE without having to put her health on the line.