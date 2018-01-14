Oilers' Milan Lucic Tweets Photo After Getting Cut in Neck by Skate

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers left-winger Milan Lucic experienced a scary injury during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

As he shared on Twitter, he was cut on the neck by a skate. It is not difficult to envision the injury being much worse considering the location:

According to Evan Sporer of Sporting News, it occurred when Lucic fell to the ice. He "took down the Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek, whose left leg whipped up, his skate catching Lucic in the neck."

Saturday's contest went into overtime, but Lucic didn't see the ice in the extra frame.

The veteran played for the Boston Bruins for eight seasons and the Los Angeles Kings for one before joining Edmonton prior to the 2016-17 campaign. He has 28 points on nine goals and 19 assists in 46 games this season and reached the 50-point threshold for the fifth time in his career in 2016-17.

His Oilers have struggled to establish themselves as contenders this season at 20-23-3 and sit in sixth place in the Pacific Division with 43 points.

Lucic has time to heal; Edmonton's next game isn't until Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.