Paige VanZant Says a Fight with Ronda Rousey in WWE Would Be 'Interesting'

John Locher/Associated Press

Paige VanZant and Ronda Rousey never fought in a UFC match, but they could face off in another arena.

According to TMZ Sports, VanZant said she is "definitely interested" in moving to WWE and would be up for facing Rousey, adding the matchup would be "interesting."

"When the time is right," VanZant said of potentially joining WWE.

A showdown with Rousey would give VanZant a chance to face one of her heroes.

"Ronda Rousey," she said in her UFC profile when asked if she has any heroes. "Without her I would not be where I am today, in the UFC. I plan to follow her path but leave my own footsteps."

VanZant has a 7-3 record in MMA and is set to face Jessica-Rose Clark on Sunday at UFC Fight Night 124 after she last lost a match in December 2016 against Michelle Waterson.

As for Rousey's potential move to WWE, TMZ Sports reported she was seen with WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent, Triple H, and suggested they were "one step closer to hammering out a deal."

MMA fighter Tyron Woodley also told TMZ Sports Rousey's venture into professional wrestling would happen soon.

VanZant could be waiting for her when it does.