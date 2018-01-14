Paige VanZant Discusses Praying to Not Die During Brutal Weight Cuts

MMA fans know that cutting weight is dangerous. For the most part, though, the public is kept in the dark about the horror stories that routinely happen ahead of events.

Ahead of her debut at 125 pounds after a career spent at 115, Paige VanZant opened up about her own experiences to The Players' Tribune. Unsurprisingly, they're grim.

"I would just lay there and pray, saying, 'Lord, please do not kill me; please do not let me die doing this.'"

She continued: "My parents came in and saw me that way cutting and told me they will not support me in this career if I stay at 115...I was killing myself for this."

VanZant will debut at 125 pounds at UFC Fight Night 124 on Sunday versus Jessica-Rose Clark. In all likelihood, she will look considerably better than she did in her last outing versus Michelle Waterson in December 2016.

Unfortunately, not everyone in Missouri will be so lucky...