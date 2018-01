NBA Teams Who Should Feel Comfortable at the Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Every year, after the holiday feasts settle and the NBA regular season kicks into high gear, fanbases across the league start clamoring for the trade deadline.

And it usually doesn't matter where your team is in the standings. A title contender may be missing that one piece off the bench. A fringe contender could package assets together to get a superstar. Even cellar-dwellers may have interesting vets to offer.

While all 30 teams are likely working the phones to some degree between now and February 8, there are five that legitimately don't need to worry themselves much about what's being dangled on the other end of the line.