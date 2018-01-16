NBA Teams Who Should Feel Comfortable at the Trade Deadline

3 of 5

The Boston Celtics might be able to put together a bunch of intriguing assets to go after a megastar like Anthony Davis. But ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained why that's a long shot, at best:

"Davis remains an obsession of several NBA teams full of the necessary trade assets to unfasten him from New Orleans, should the Pelicans ever consider a rebuild --- or should Davis ever request a trade. Boston has remained vigilant on the possibility of acquiring Davis, and Davis knows it. However, the Pelicans have no intention of trading an all-world talent under contract through 2021, no matter the return."

So, unless there's some other big fish lurking for which Boston could justify flipping Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and more, expect the Celtics to continue to embrace organic growth with a young core that had to grow up in a hurry after Gordon Hayward went down.

That injury instantly put clouds in the C's 2017-18 forecast, but Tatum, Brown, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and head coach Brad Stevens have more than dispelled them.

After starting 0-2, Boston is now in first place in the East at 34-10. It has the league's best defense. The 99.6 points it allows per 100 possessions makes it the only team with a defensive rating under 100.

Continuing on this current path and then adding a healthy Hayward back into the mix for next season is the wisest plan, especially after all the roster turnover that happened over the summer. Boston has enough talent. Now just imagine what Stevens can do with a little continuity.