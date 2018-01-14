Report: Antonio Brown Not 100 Percent, Will Test Calf Injury Before Jaguars Game

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will reportedly test his calf injury prior to Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars to determine if he's healthy enough to suit up.

"He is not close to 100%," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "My guess is he will be active and give it a go."

Another source told ESPN.com's Dan Graziano "there are lingering concerns about Brown's calf holding up in the cold weather at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field."

Brown, who is officially listed as questionable, participated fully in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was absent on Friday.

He did, however, participate in Saturday's walkthrough and "looked fully healthy," according to teammates who spoke to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Brown suffered a partially torn left calf muscle in the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 15.

Should the NFL's leading receiver suit up, he will offer Pittsburgh's receiving corps a major boost against the league's stingiest secondary.