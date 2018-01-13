DeMar DeRozan Rips Refs After Warriors Game: 'Felt Like We Were Playing 5-on-8'

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan had critical comments about the officiating following Saturday's 127-125 loss against the Golden State Warriors.

Per Eric Koreen of The Athletic, DeRozan said it felt like the Raptors "were playing 5-on-8" against the Warriors and referees.

Many in the Raptors locker room shared their frustration with the officiating.

Per freelance NBA writer Alex Wong, Raptors center Jakob Poeltl said "no comment" when asked about a block he had against Stephen Curry that was called a foul.

Per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, Toronto head coach Dwane Casey joked maybe the refs "didn't think we deserved [to win] after that first half" after saying he had tremendous respect for their job.

DeRozan, who scored a game-high 42 points, nearly led the Raptors to a stunning comeback against the defending NBA champions. After trailing by 27 points at halftime, Toronto outscored the Warriors 71-46 in the second half.

There wasn't an unusual disparity in fouls called between the two teams. The Raptors were whistled for 23 fouls, compared to 20 for the Warriors, but Toronto actually attempted more free throws (32-28).