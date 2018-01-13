Phillip Danault Taken to Hospital with Head Injury After Being Hit by Slap Shot

Derek Leung/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault exited the ice on a stretcher Saturday night against the Boston Bruins after he took a Zdeno Chara slap shot to the head.

The incident occurred with 1:37 remaining in the second period when Chara fired a 76.5 mph shot from the blue line, per CBC (h/t ESPN.com).

According to the Associated Press, Danault "was moving and speaking to medical staff before he left the ice" at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The Canadiens later released a statement and confirmed Danault was moving and awake when he was transported to the hospital with a head injury that will require additional testing.

Danault, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2011 NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks and made his NHL debut in 2014.

However, Danault's tenure in the Windy City was cut short in 2016 when the Blackhawks shipped him to Montreal ahead of the trade deadline.

Through 42 games this season entering Saturday night, Danault had registered seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points. The only Canadiens players with more points to date are Brendan Gallagher, Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty.