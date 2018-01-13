Adrian Gonzalez, Mets Reportedly Agree to Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New York Mets are giving Adrian Gonzalez an opportunity to continue his Major League Baseball career.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Gonzalez will sign with the Mets, pending the results of a physical.

Gonzalez's string of 11 consecutive seasons with at least 150 games played came to an end last year. Back injuries limited him to a .242/.287/.355 slash line in 71 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers traded Gonzalez as part of a five-player deal to the Atlanta Braves in December. He was released two days after the deal, making him a free agent for the first time in his 14-year career.

Dominic Smith, a first-round pick in 2013, has the potential to be New York's first baseman of the future. The 22-year-old did struggle in his first taste against MLB pitching last season with a .198/.262/.395 slash line in 49 games.

Gonzalez will likely serve as insurance at first base for the Mets if they want to get Smith more Triple-A seasoning. He's no longer an All-Star at the peak of his career, but there's potential for a solid buy-low investment if his back problems are behind him.