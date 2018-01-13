Stephen Curry to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Raptors After 2-Game Absence

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Stephen Curry will be back in the Golden State Warriors lineup on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry is active after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported prior to Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks that Curry lobbied hard to play, but head coach Steve Kerr held him back.

Ankle problems have caused Curry to miss 13 of Golden State's previous 18 games. The two-time NBA MVP showed no signs of rust in his previous return from the injury, averaging 35.2 points and shooting 53.2 percent from three-point range in five games from Dec. 30-Jan. 8.

Despite Curry's extended absence, the Warriors remain the class of the league. They have won 21 of their previous 25 games and own the NBA's best record at 34-9.