Ranking Braun Strowman's 5 Most Impressive Stunts in WWE

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman ruins everything.

It's what has endeared him to wrestling fans and what makes him a threat to one day capture the WWE Universal Championship.

Strowman's impressive stunts have gobbled up YouTube views while firmly establishing the former Wyatt Family member as the most dangerous man in the company.

Whether it's tipping over ambulances or destroying backstage equipment, WWE has made a concerted effort to emphasize its premier giant's unmatched power.

Strowman's stunt catalogue grows by the week. These are his five most impressive feats.