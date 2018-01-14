Ranking Braun Strowman's 5 Most Impressive Stunts in WWE

Ranking Braun Strowman's 5 Most Impressive Stunts in WWEJanuary 14, 2018
Braun Strowman ruins everything.
It's what has endeared him to wrestling fans and what makes him a threat to one day capture the WWE Universal Championship.
Strowman's impressive stunts have gobbled up YouTube views while firmly establishing the former Wyatt Family member as the most dangerous man in the company.
Whether it's tipping over ambulances or destroying backstage equipment, WWE has made a concerted effort to emphasize its premier giant's unmatched power.
Strowman's stunt catalogue grows by the week. These are his five most impressive feats.
5. Braun Strowman Throws Big Show Through a Steel Cage
A big part of Braun Strowman's sustained rise was his television feud with The Big Show. The feud produced multiple matches with crowd-pleasing moments, including a Steel Cage match wherein Strowman drove Big Show through the structure after defeating the legendary giant.
Big Show has not competed in a televised match since the stunt, which could give it historical significance if it ends up being Show's last WWE bout. Still, this spot comes in at No. 5 because Strowman has destroyed several objects that weigh far more than 500 pounds.
4. Braun Strowman Slams Kane Through the Ring
Braun Strowman's Rampage-like tour of battling big men continued with his most recent nemesis in Kane. Following Kane's surprising return in October, an initial alliance between the two quickly disintegrated at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.
There, Strowman was on the receiving end of a stunt that resulted in the Monster Among Men being crushed by a garbage truck. This would bring about the demise of any mortal man, especially if done in real life, but The Monster Among Men returned just in time to spook The Miztourage ahead of Halloween.
Strowman wasn't finished with Kane, either, as the two continued to feud into November, when a somewhat sloppy brawl was saved when Strowman slammed Kane through the ring.
The looks on the faces of fans in the still shot above is priceless.
3. Braun Strowman, Big Show Destroy the Ring
Remember those crowd-pleasing matches between Strowman and The Big Show? Well, one of them didn't need a cage to make it stand out, as Strowman was the beneficiary of a rare ring-breaking spot.
There have been three ring-breaking spots in the history of WWE, and Big Show has been involved in all of them. Future WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Brock Lesnar were the two previous monsters who had the honor of superplexing Big Show at the expense of the squared circle, which bodes well for Strowman's future.
Fans cheered the spot loudly as referee John Cone took a bump that was almost as good as the one that caused the ring to collapse.
2. Braun Strowman Brings Down Lighting Rig on Kane and Brock Lesnar
Braun Strowman's latest stunt occurred on the most recent edition of Raw, as he brought down an entire lighting rig that landed on Kane and Brock Lesnar.
WWE continues to commit to the Strowman character full throttle, and displays of his superhuman strength appear to be a monthly occurrence.
Similar to the buildup of his No Mercy match against Brock Lesnar, Strowman is being presented as an invincible threat to the WWE Universal Championship. With plenty of time left until WrestleMania, WWE might want to consider going all the way with Strowman, at least temporarily, by having him win the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.
1. Braun Strowman Tips an Ambulance with Roman Reigns Inside
Braun Strowman has a complicated relationship with large vehicles.
We touched on his apparent demise inside of a garbage truck. Months earlier, Strowman also survived a car crash that saw Roman Reigns back an ambulance into a semi with Strowman still inside.
This was a callback to Strowman's greatest hit, when the Monster Among Men tipped over an ambulance as medics attempted to take Roman Reigns to hospital.
Strowman's ambulance attack is one of WWE's most watched videos of all time on YouTube, with 17 million views and more than 23,000 dislikes from angry and concerned fans of the Big Dog.
The Monster Among Men's feud with Reigns was just one of many high-profile disputes that kept him on the map in 2017 and helped him solidify his position as a perennial main eventer.
