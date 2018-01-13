Brian Schottenheimer Reportedly Will Be Named Seahawks Offensive Coordinator

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 27: Quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during a preseason NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly set to name Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Schottenheimer is expected to get the job running Seattle's offense next season. 

Schefter noted Seahawks general manager John Schneider worked with Marty Schottenheimer with the Washington Redskins during the 2001 season.

Brian was the quarterbacks coach on that Washington team, with Marty serving as head coach and Schneider as vice president of player personnel. 

After missing the playoffs this season for the first time since 2011, the Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable. 

The 44-year-old Schottenheimer spent the last two seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts. He served as an offensive coordinator for nine seasons with the New York Jets and then-St. Louis Rams from 2006 to 2014. 

