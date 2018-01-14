NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Colts, Cardinals Head-Coaching Searches

Richard Janvrin@@RichardJanvrinFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With the focus being on the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, it's easy to lose track of what's going on with these coaching searches.

Today, we will look at two teams: the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

Both franchises are looking for new head coaches, and they might be moving closer to resolutions.

Who will be the new head coaches for these teams?

                 

Colts Coaching Search

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

And then there were two.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQBthe Colts have narrowed their head-coaching search to two men: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, who used to play for the Patriots.

Of the two, the Colts would most likely prefer the former. He has one of the brightest offensive minds in the league, and working with Andrew Luck when he comes back from injury could do wonders for the signal-caller's career.

As Breer also noted, Indianapolis could add more candidates, but these are two of the better options out there.

           

Cardinals Coaching Search

TEMPE, AZ - JANUARY 30: Safeties coach Brian Flores gets the balls ready for drills during the New England Patriots Super Bowl XLIX Practice on January 30, 2015 at the Arizona Cardinals Practice Facility in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

We know McDaniels and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia might be on their way out of Gillette Stadium for head-coaching gigs, but there could also be a third assistant coach heading out the door.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is "very much in play" to succeed Bruce Arians as Cardinals head coach.

This would be quite the feat for New England—to not only have three assistant coaches leave in one offseason but for all three to become head coaches.

Flores, 36, has been with the Patriots organization since 2004 and has no prior coordinator experience—this is a true testament to the Patriot Way.

Related

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB (Calf) Will Play vs. Jags

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Steelers Expected to Franchise Le'Veon

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Lions Likely Hiring Patricia

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report
    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lefkoe's Locks for Divisional Sunday

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report