NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Colts, Cardinals Head-Coaching Searches

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With the focus being on the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, it's easy to lose track of what's going on with these coaching searches.

Today, we will look at two teams: the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

Both franchises are looking for new head coaches, and they might be moving closer to resolutions.

Who will be the new head coaches for these teams?

Colts Coaching Search

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

And then there were two.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Colts have narrowed their head-coaching search to two men: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, who used to play for the Patriots.

Of the two, the Colts would most likely prefer the former. He has one of the brightest offensive minds in the league, and working with Andrew Luck when he comes back from injury could do wonders for the signal-caller's career.

As Breer also noted, Indianapolis could add more candidates, but these are two of the better options out there.

Cardinals Coaching Search

Elsa/Getty Images

We know McDaniels and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia might be on their way out of Gillette Stadium for head-coaching gigs, but there could also be a third assistant coach heading out the door.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is "very much in play" to succeed Bruce Arians as Cardinals head coach.

This would be quite the feat for New England—to not only have three assistant coaches leave in one offseason but for all three to become head coaches.

Flores, 36, has been with the Patriots organization since 2004 and has no prior coordinator experience—this is a true testament to the Patriot Way.