Jeanie Buss Tweets Support for Luke Walton Amid David Fizdale Hiring Rumors

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss tweeted a photo Saturday that also included a message of support for head coach Luke Walton.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday (h/t Slam's Ryne Nelson), ESPN's Brian Windhorst said agents and executives believe the Lakers are "probably going to hire" former Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale if they fire Walton.

Windhorst also said the Lakers "do not support" Walton as head coach.

Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar, recently told ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman that Walton has lost the team.

"You can see they're not playing for Luke no more," Ball said. "Luke doesn't have control of the team no more. They don't want to play for him."

At 36 years old, Walton became the youngest head coach in the NBA when the Lakers hired him in April 2016. He has gone 40-83 with the team entering play Saturday, including a 14-27 record in 2017-18 that is the third-worst in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies fired Fizdale in November after a 7-12 start. He led them to a 43-39 record and a playoff berth last season, his first with the team.