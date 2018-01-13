Lakers Defeat Mavericks 107-101 in OT Despite Lonzo Ball's Shooting Struggles

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter Saturday and went on to score a 107-101 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Lonzo Ball couldn't build off his best shooting night as a pro Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, making just four of his 13 shots en route to nine points, but he chipped in seven rebounds and seven assists. Julius Randle led the way for the Lakers with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

The Lakers' comeback came without the services of Brandon Ingram, who suffered an ankle injury and got ruled out after initially trying to play through the issue. Dan Woike‏ of the Los Angeles Times noted the forward was diagnosed with a mild left ankle sprain.

Dennis Smith Jr. outshined his fellow rookie point guard with 23 points, but he didn't get enough from his supporting cast. The typically reliable Dirk Nowitzki made just one shot in the contest, and the Mavs lost the rebounding battle 59-39.

Anyone expecting to see a more aggressive version of Ball after his efficient showing against the Spurs—18 points on the strength of four three-pointers—was left disappointed. The second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft didn't even attempt a shot until the second quarter.

The Lakers still managed to score 31 points in the opening period to grab an 11-point edge. The Mavericks turned the tables in the second, however, outscoring the Lakers 32-15 to take a six-point lead into the break.

Dallas' surge came from two sources: It knocked down eight threes in the first half and also forced Los Angeles to commit 14 fouls.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation provided more detail about the latter problem for the Lakers:

The Mavs highlighted two of Smith's 17 points in the first half:

After L.A. trimmed the lead to three after the third, Dallas opened the final quarter on a 7-0 run to stretch its advantage to double digits. Nowitzki punctuated the spurt with a three.

The Lakers dominated the fourth quarter from that point forward. They answered with a 15-3 run of their own to grab a two-point lead with just under four minutes to play. The teams traded the lead a couple times down the stretch until Harrison Barnes hit a shot with five seconds left to force overtime.

Jordan Clarkson opened OT with a long-range three for the Lakers:

Dallas could never get back level in the extra period as the visitors pulled away to secure the win after a roller-coaster tilt.

Looking ahead, the Lakers (15-27) will try to stretch their winning streak to five when they continue their brief three-game road trip Monday night against Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum.

The Mavericks (15-29) return to action Tuesday night when they travel to the Pepsi Center to face off with the Denver Nuggets.