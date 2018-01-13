Chelsea's Gary Cahill Substituted Off vs. Leicester City Because of Injury

TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was forced off in the first half of the Blues' 0-0 Premier League draw with Leicester City on Saturday after appearing to pick up a hamstring injury.

The centre-back lasted just 30 minutes at Stamford Bridge before pulling up as he chased after striker Jamie Vardy and had to be replaced by Andreas Christensen.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella said it looked to be a hamstring injury:

Conte opted to bring on Christensen rather than David Luiz, who was also on the bench for the Blues, as the Daily Telegraph's Matt Law noted:

The injury will be a blow to Chelsea, as Cahill is a key figure in the defence. However, in Christensen, they have a player who has been making a name for himself this season.

The Denmark international has forced his way into the starting lineup and made 16 Premier League appearances this season and four in the UEFA Champions League.

The 21-year-old's performances have been so impressive he was recently rewarded with a new four-and-a-half-year deal.

Kinsella said the new contract was fully deserved:

Squawka Football showed just how impressive he has been this season:

Christensen will likely continue in place of Cahill alongside Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea's back three.

Conte also has Luiz to call upon, with the Brazilian fit and available, although there has been speculation he could leave the club in January. He had been linked with a move to Arsenal. But the Gunners are no longer interested in a deal, per Rhys Turrell at the Daily Star.

However, Luiz may be needed, as Chelsea have a packed fixture list in the coming weeks. The Blues have an FA Cup third-round replay against Norwich City and the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final to negotiate, as well as their Premier League fixtures and a Champions League round-of-16 tie with Barcelona.