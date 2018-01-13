La Liga Results 2018 Week 19: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid closed the gap on leaders Barcelona to six points after a narrow 1-0 win over Eibar on Saturday.

A solitary goal from Kevin Gameiro was enough for Diego Simeone's side to win, while Barca are in action on Sunday as they take on Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, there was more misery for Real Madrid as they slipped to their fourth La Liga defeat of the season, beaten 1-0 defeat by Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Saturday's La Liga Results

Girona 6-0 Las Palmas

Real Madrid 0-1 Villarreal

Eibar 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Deportivo La Coruna 1-2 Valencia

La Liga Standings

1. Barcelona 48 (41)

2. Atletico Madrid 42 (20)

3. Valencia 40 (21)

4. Real Madrid 32 (15)

5. Villarreal 31 (5)

6. Sevilla 29 (-4)

7. Eibar 27 (-7)

8. Getafe 26 (5)

9. Girona 26 (0)

10. Athletic Bilbao 24 (1)

11. Leganes 24 (-1)

12. Real Betis 24 (-4)

13. Real Sociedad 23 (1)

14. Espanyol 23 (-6)

15. Celta Vigo 22 (5)

16. Levante 18 (-10)

17. Deportivo La Coruna 16 (-16)

18. Alaves 15 (-14)

19. Malaga 11 (-20)

20. Las Palmas 11 (-32)

Saturday Recap

Atletico remain Barcelona's closest title challengers in La Liga but made hard work of an in-form Eibar side that came into the game on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run.

The visitors were without Diego Costa due to suspension, and so Simeone opted to pair Gameiro with Antoine Griezmann in attack.

The coach was rewarded for his selection with the pair combining for Gameiro's goal. An Atletico break saw Griezmann square for Gameiro to fire past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Opta showed how well the two French forwards link up together:

But Atletico did not have it all their own way and were made to work hard for their win. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak put in an impressive display, per Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge:

It was a far from convincing showing from Atletico, but once again they managed to grind out the result and claim another clean sheet to keep Barcelona in sight.

Valencia also tasted victory on Saturday evening to stay within two points of Atletico after winning 2-0 on a wet night in Deportivo La Coruna.

The visitors put new signing Francis Coquelin straight into their starting lineup and went ahead after an awful error from goalkeeper Ruben.

The goalkeeper looked set to save Goncalo Guedes' shot but instead saw the ball trickle through his legs and into the back of the net.

Opta showed it was not his first mistake of the season:

Football writer Simon Harrison said Deportivo need a new goalkeeper:

Valencia doubled their lead after the break through a deflected Rodrigo Moreno shot but endured a nervy finale after Deportivo grabbed a goal back late on as Florin Andone headed home from close range.

The hosts then missed a glorious chance to rescue a point in stoppage time as Adrian Lopez fired over with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's disappointing defence of their league title continued on Saturday as they lost at home to Villarreal for the first time ever in La Liga:

The defeat keeps Real 16 points behind leaders Barcelona and will put more pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane.

The hosts did get the ball in the back of the net early on, but Gareth Bale's header was ruled out for offside.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan said it was the correct decision:

Cristiano Ronaldo then went close with a free-kick, but that was about as good as it got for Real in the first half.

Villarreal improved after the break and went close through former Real man Denis Cheryshev, but he could only shoot wide when well-placed.

The visitors were able to largely frustrate Zidane's men with Ronaldo enduring another difficult afternoon, as shown by football writer Martin Laurence:

Villarreal then stunned the Bernabeu by snatching the win with just three minutes of normal time remaining. The visitors broke quickly from a corner with Pablo Fornals chipping Keylor Navas after the goalkeeper had saved from Enes Unal.

Per Corrigan, it's now crisis time for the Spanish champions:

The scrutiny on Real will only increase after this result with the team looking a shadow of the side that won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season.

Earlier in the day Girona claimed a memorable 6-0 win over bottom side Las Palmas, a result that equals their biggest ever home win, per Opta:

Michael Olunga grabbed a hat-trick, and goals from Cristhian Stuani, Borja Garcia and Portu completed the thrashing.

Olunga is the first Girona player ever to hit a hat-trick in La Liga, as shown by the competition's Twitter account:

Girona are enjoying a fine debut season in La Liga and have already beaten champions Real Madrid this season. This win is another impressive result and moves them into the top half of the table.