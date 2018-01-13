EPL Table: Saturday's Week 23 Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur moved level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool on Saturday after a convincing 4-0 win over Everton at Wembley Stadium.

Spurs have the same goal difference as the Reds, which means they will go into fourth place Sunday if Liverpool lose to leaders Manchester City at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Chelsea missed the chance to move above Manchester United and into second place in the Premier League table after being held to a goalless draw by 10-man Leicester City.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table, Swansea City were denied victory in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, and struggling West Bromwich Albion picked up a rare win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here's a look at all of Saturday's results and the updated Premier League table.

Saturday's Results

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City

Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

Huddersfield Town 1-4 West Ham United

Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea City

Watford 2-2 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Everton

Premier League Standings

1. Manchester City 62 (51)

2. Manchester United 47 (29)

3. Chelsea 47 (25)

4. Liverpool 44 (25)

5. Tottenham Hotspur 44 (25)

6. Arsenal 39 (12)

7. Burnley 34 (-1)

8. Leicester City 31 (2)

9. Everton 27 (-13)

10. Watford 26 (-9)

11. West Ham United 25 (-12)

12. Crystal Palace 25 (-12)

13. Huddersfield Town 24 (-20)

14. Newcastle United 23 (-10)

15. Brighton & Hove Albion 23 (-12)

16. Southampton 21 (-11)

17. Bournemouth 21 (-12)

18. Stoke City 20 (-24)

19. West Bromwich Albion 19 (-12)

20. Swansea City 17 (-21)

Saturday Recap

Spurs were in fine form as they saw off Everton 4-0 thanks to two goals from Harry Kane and strikes from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen.

Son opened the scoring with his fifth goal in his last five home games, only the second Spurs player to achieve the feat, per Opta:

However, he was quickly overshadowed by Kane, who struck twice in the second half to write his name into the club's history books, per Sky Sports Statto:

A well-worked team goal saw Christian Eriksen add a fourth, firing home from inside the box after neat work from Dele Alli to complete the win.

The win also sees Spurs move to within three points of Chelsea in third place after the Blues were held to a third consecutive goalless draw.

It could have been worse for Antonio Conte's side, who were below their best and faced a barrage of attempts from Leicester City in the first half, per Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker:

Leicester saw Ben Chilwell sent off in the second half, but Chelsea could not take advantage, and there were boos at the final whistle, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Conte's side are really struggling for goals with striker Alvaro Morata and talisman Eden Hazard both out of form and the team subsequently lacking inspiration in attack.

Meanwhile, Swansea City remain bottom of the table after a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Newcastle had a goal correctly disallowed in the first half for offside and were a little fortunate not to concede a penalty after Mo Diame appeared to handle the ball in the box.

Scott Wilson at the Northern Echo felt it was a penalty and a red card:

Swansea then took the lead after the break as Jordan Ayew headed home after goalkeeper Karl Darlow has parried his initial effort.

Their lead lasted just eight minutes, however, as Joselu slotted home after Ayoze Perez's shot had been deflected.

Swansea almost won it right at the end as DeAndre Yedlin had to clear a Wilfried Bony shot off the line. Both teams were forced to settle for a point, which may do little to please either given their positions in the table.

West Bromwich Albion moved off the bottom as they picked up their first win since August with a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Hawthorns.

An unmarked Jonny Evans headed home the opener after just four minutes, and fellow defender Craig Dawson headed home the second after the break.

Opta showed how Albion have become set-piece specialists under manager Alan Pardew:

The win moves West Brom off the bottom and into 19th but is not enough to take them out of the bottom three. It is a boost, however, against tough upcoming fixtures against Everton and Manchester City in the Premier League and Liverpool in the FA Cup.