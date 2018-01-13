EPL Results Week 23: Saturday 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Premier League top scorer Harry Kane took his tally to 20 for the season as he grabbed a double in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 win over Everton at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The win means Spurs move level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool, who face leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

Here's a look at Saturday's Premier League scores, the top flight's top scorers and the table.

Saturday's Results

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City

Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

Huddersfield Town 1-4 West Ham United

Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea City

Watford 2-2 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Everton

Premier League's Top Scorers

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), 20 goals

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 17 goals

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), 14 goals

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), 13 goals

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), 10 goals

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) 10 goals

Wayne Rooney (Everton) 10 goals

Premier League Updated Table

1. Manchester City 62 (51)

2. Manchester United 47 (29)

3. Chelsea 47 (25)

4. Liverpool 44 (25)

5. Tottenham Hotspur 44 (25)

6. Arsenal 39 (12)

7. Burnley 34 (-1)

8. Leicester City 31 (2)

9. Everton 27 (-13)

10. Watford 26 (-9)

11. West Ham United 25 (-12)

12. Crystal Palace 25 (-12)

13. Huddersfield Town 24 (-20)

14. Newcastle United 23 (-10)

15. Brighton & Hove Albion 23 (-12)

16. Southampton 21 (-11)

17. Bournemouth 21 (-12)

18. Stoke City 20 (-24)

19. West Bromwich Albion 19 (-12)

20. Swansea City 17 (-21)

Saturday Recap

Kane became Tottenham's all-time Premier League top scorer on Saturday as he scored twice in the win over Everton:

Son Heung-min opened the scoring for Spurs, slotting home at the far post after Serge Aurier had fired the ball across goal.

Kane then got his first just two minutes into the second half, although Son also played a key role in the goal. The South Korean surged forward and fired in a cross that Kane tucked home.

The striker then grabbed his second on the hour mark as he managed to get on the end of a ball from Eric Dier and put it past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick showed how impressive it was to score 20 goals by January:

With a three-goal lead Spurs then turned on the style and scored a beautiful team goal that began with Kane and ended with Dele Alli flicking for Christian Eriksen to fire home.

It was a fitting finish to an impressive performance by Spurs with Kane highlighting once again how he is one of the deadliest strikers around.

Chelsea made it three goalless draws in a row on Saturday, as they were held by 10-man Leicester City, who had Ben Chilwell sent off in the second half after picking up two yellow cards.

Striker Alvaro Morata drew yet another blank and has now gone five games without a goal for the reigning Premier League champions.

The hosts created very little in the first half, and Antonio Conte opted to replace Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas after the break for Pedro and Willian, which did little to help Morata.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella highlighted how long Chelsea have now gone without scoring:

The Blues stay in second place in the table but will lose ground on Manchester United if they beat Stoke City on Monday.

Crystal Palace striker Bakary Sako scored his fourth goal in seven games as the Eagles continued their revival with a 1-0 win over Burnley at Selhurst Park.

The striker cut in from the left and fired a powerful shot past goalkeeper Nick Pope midway through the first half.

Sky Sports Statto showed what an impact he is having at Palace:

The win moves Roy Hodgson's side further away from the relegation zone and is a fine response to the disappointment of having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

West Ham are also on the rise after beating Huddersfield Town 4-1 with Manuel Lanzini scoring twice for the Hammers.

Mark Noble had put the visitors in front after 25 minutes before Joe Lolley curled home a superb equaliser five minutes before the break.

However, West Ham came flying out of the blocks after the break with Marko Arnautovic smashing home within seconds of the restart before setting up Lanzini twice to make it 4-1.

Football.London's Sam Inkersole noted how Huddersfield struggled to cope with the Austrian:

It's another important win for West Ham, who are now five points off the bottom three. The victory was also a 200th Premier League win for manager David Moyes, as shown by BT Sport Score:

Elsewhere, there was controversy at Vicarage Road as Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a 90th-minute equaliser for Watford in a 2-2 draw with Southampton.

However, the midfielder appeared to bundle the ball home using his arm. Joe Prince-Wright at NBC Sports said it was a blatant handball:

A James Ward-Prowse double had earlier put Southampton in command, but Andre Grey pulled one back before Doucoure's equaliser.

The result will put further pressure on Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino with his team just one point off the relegation zone and without a Premier League win since November.