UFC Fight Night 124 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 4

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It's a new year and the slate is clean. The UFC heads to St. Louis to kick off the calendar with a featherweight clash headlining the bill at UFC Fight Night 124 in the Scottrade Center.

Contenders Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi will look to try to ignite fireworks in the evening's main event. It will be Choi's first fight back since his loss in the 2016 Fight of the Year contender against Cub Swanson.

In the co-main event, MMA legend Vitor Belfort makes one final trip to the cage. Standing opposite him will be the dynamic Uriah Hall.

Who walks out of the cage with a win under their belt for the remaining months of the new year?

The Bleacher Report team is back. Steven Rondina, Scott Harris, Craig Amos and Nathan McCarter take a look at the four-fight main card to offer prognostications of the UFC's first event of 2018.

Let's jump in and see what the expert picks are for UFC Fight Night 124.