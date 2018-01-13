Alabama Parade 2018: Celebration Schedule, Start Time, Route and More

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The University of Alabama this week announced plans for a championship parade Jan. 20 to celebrate the Crimson Tide's victory over the SEC rival Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game.

The Tuscaloosa News reported the event will begin at Denny Chimes on University Boulevard at 2 p.m. local time and conclude at Bryant-Denny Stadium's Walk of Champions. There will then be a ceremony featuring head coach Nick Saban and Tide players.

Bama trailed Georgia 13-0 at halftime when Saban decided to replace starting quarterback Jalen Hurts with true freshman Tua Tagovailoa.

The move sparked the Crimson Tide to 20 second-half points and helped force overtime, and then Tagovailoa found DeVonta Smith for the 41-yard, game-winning score.

Afterward, Saban explained why he made the switch, per Spenser Davis of SEC Country:

"We've had this in our mind that if we were struggling offensively, that we would give Tua an opportunity, even in the last game. No disrespect to Jalen, but the real thought was, you know, they came into the game thinking we were going to run the ball and be able to run quarterback runs, which we made a couple of explosive plays on. But with the absence of a passing game and being able to make explosive plays and being able to convert on third down, I didn't feel we could run the ball well enough, and I thought Tua would give us a better chance and a spark, which he certainly did."

Tagovailoa completed 14 of his 24 throws for 166 yards and three touchdowns with one interception as Alabama captured its 17th national title and Saban won his sixth.

The Tide have appeared in all four editions of the College Football Playoff—the only team to accomplish that feat—and have won two titles.

Further details about the parade activities are expected to be released next week.