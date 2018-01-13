Ranking the Miz, Asuka and the Top Contenders to Win WWE's Mixed Match ChallangeJanuary 13, 2018
Ranking the Miz, Asuka and the Top Contenders to Win WWE's Mixed Match Challange
The Mixed Match Challenge is a unique concept for WWE, as it's the first major event centered around men and women teaming together.
Since the Women's Revolution began in 2015, mixed tag team matches have been kept to a minimum to allow the division to thrive on its own.
Thanks to the efforts of all the Superstars and the creative team, WWE's women are no longer seen as a sideshow act and are often able to outshine everyone else on the card.
The MMC is something of an experiment for WWE as its first show exclusively broadcast on Facebook Watch. While the company is pushing the tournament during its weekly programming, it hasn't done much to weave any of the teams into storylines.
The combinations of male and female Superstars are a mixed bag. Some teams make perfect sense, but a few of them seem like WWE threw darts at a wall with names written on it.
This article will rank the five teams most likely to win the Mixed Match Challenge.
Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch
One of the teams most WWE fans were likely excited to hear about is Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn because they are two of the most popular and skilled wrestlers on the SmackDown Live roster.
Had this tournament taken place six months ago, Lynch and Zayn would have made an even better team because they were both working as babyfaces who were fighting uphill battles.
Zayn's new heel persona will probably clash with Lynch's heroic tendencies, so they may experience a bit of friction once Zayn tries to cheat or Kevin Owens tries to get involved on their behalf.
The Lass Kicker is fresh off filming a movie, and WWE wasted no time putting her back in the spotlight with a victory over Ruby Riott, so it's clear the company plans to push her.
Having Zayn and Lynch win the Mixed Match Challenge would give both Superstars a lot of momentum to carry into WrestleMania season.
Sasha Banks and Finn Balor
If WWE has the goal of putting two of its most popular wrestlers together to form a superteam, it succeeded when Sasha Banks and Finn Balor were announced as one of the pairs in the tournament.
Each of these competitors has been without a title around their waist for some time, but there is no doubt both are still top stars on Raw.
Banks and Balor both found great success in NXT before being rocketed to the top of the main roster by winning the Women's and Universal Championships, respectively.
Their high-risk style of wrestling always gets crowds on their feet, and they usually get huge pops during their entrances. WWE created a dream team with this one, so they will go far in this tournament.
Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode
Charlotte Flair has grown into one of the best performers to come along since her father, Ric Flair, so it makes sense to pair her with someone who is just as old school.
Bobby Roode is the perfect partner for Charlotte for many reasons beyond their love of shiny robes and epic entrance music.
Both Superstars can be considered retro in both their in-ring styles and characters. In fact, many have compared Roode to a modern-day Nature Boy, especially after they worked together in TNA for a bit.
Roode and Flair are also both working as babyfaces, so the odds of them having an argument during a match about their tactics is less likely than it will be with teams like Bayley and Elias.
Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss
The combination of Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss is the funniest pairing in the tournament because of the size difference between them.
Strowman is a giant next to an average-sized person, but Bliss is only 5'1". There is almost two feet and well over 200 pounds separating them.
However, their differences will do little to stop them in this tournament. Strowman's outrageous power and Bliss' ability to take any shortcut she sees will make them a formidable duo.
This pairing also opens up the door for some great comedy segments backstage before and after the matches. We already saw a glimpse of their potential when Kurt Angle first announced the team, so it will be fun to see how they interact during the MMC.
The Miz and Asuka
The Miz and Asuka are the most likely duo to win the MMC tournament, and it's because of one simple thing: Asuka's winning streak.
WWE has gone to great efforts to book Asuka as an unstoppable force in the women's division, and ruining that for the sake of a mixed tag team match is highly unlikely.
When someone finally does defeat The Empress of Tomorrow, it will be a big deal. It's not going to happen in some throwaway tournament on Facebook with no real consequences.
Then you have The Miz, who was named Wrestler of the Year in 2017, which is something he has been sure to tell everyone within earshot.
The A-Lister is at the top of his game and showing no signs of slowing down. He is going to ride Asuka's coattails into the finals and then take credit for their victory like any good heel should.
All 12 teams in this tournament have potential, but there are clear front-runners. Who do you think will win the Mixed Match Challenge?