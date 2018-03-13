Report: Isaiah Crowell to Sign 3-Year Contract with New York Jets

David Richard/Associated Press

The New York Jets and running back Isaiah Crowell reportedly came to terms Tuesday on a three-year contract.

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported details of the expected free-agent signing, which can't become official until the market opens 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Crowell is coming off a mediocre 2017 season with the Cleveland Browns. He rushed for 853 yards on 206 carries (4.1 yards per attempt) with two touchdowns and added 28 catches for 182 yards.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 49 halfback in the NFL. PFF also noted he's been one of the league's best at producing big runs, though:

The 25-year-old Georgia native lamented the offensive play-calling decisions throughout the Browns' 0-16 campaign, including after a 27-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15. He had a 59-yard run in the second quarter to set up the team's only TD but finished the contest with just five carries.

"That is probably what was the most frustrating," Crowell told reporters. "That is exactly what was the most frustrating because I felt like I could do more just to help the team win and help us really get over the hump and probably make a couple more long runs that we could score some touchdowns and stuff like that."

The Alabama State product, who signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2014, was far more effective in 2016, when he set career highs in rushing yards (952), yards per attempt (4.8) and receptions (40).

In all, Crowell tallied 3,888 yards from scrimmage and 22 touchdowns on 833 touches across his first four NFL seasons. He also showcased terrific durability, especially at a position that takes consistent punishment, by appearing in all 64 of the Browns' games during that span.

His decision to leave Cleveland for New York doesn't come as a surprise. While he's provided mostly reliable production over the past four years, major changes were expected after the team's winless season, and his departure is just part of the overhaul led by new general manager John Dorsey.

Meanwhile, Crowell should slot in as the Jets' new starter at running back, with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire leading the group of potential backup options heading into training camp.