Todd Kelly Jr. Falls from Wall, Taken to Hospital After Fight with Girlfriend

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Tennessee safety Todd Kelly Jr. was hospitalized Friday after falling from a wall following an altercation with his girlfriend.

Per Blake Toppmeyer of Knox News, Lauren McDaniel told a Knoxville police officer Kelly started "a minor altercation" while the couple were at a bar and a verbal altercation after returning to his apartment.

The incident report notes Kelly was "punching cabinets, fridge, and busted a glass bottle against a wall in the apartment."

Kelly was later "screaming in pain at the bottom of a 30-foot retaining wall" as McDaniel was walking to her car.

Kelly tweeted Friday that "there have been some rumors circulating about my recent hospital visit" and that his "knee that has been recovering for the last three months gave out on me and resulted in me slipping and falling."

The 22-year-old added he's "doing well" and looks forward to returning in 2018.

Toppmeyer noted McDaniel had no visible injuries, and no one was arrested.

A senior on Tennessee's defense last season, Kelly underwent knee surgery in October after playing in just two games for Tennessee. Kelly has since received a medical redshirt that granted him a fifth year of eligibility next season.