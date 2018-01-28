Why Loss to Cesaro and Sheamus Is Perfect Catalyst for Jason Jordan's Heel Turn

Photo credit: WWE.com.

After Cesaro and Sheamus' Raw Tag Team Championship win over Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, the time is right to pull the trigger on a Jordan heel turn.

Jordan is indirectly to blame for Sunday's loss.

He hit the ring post headfirst and felt the effects throughout the match. A fatigued Rollins attempted to tag Jordan in, but the former NXT tag team champion was unable to regain his bearings and quickly tagged out. That left Rollins to the wolves, Sheamus delivered a Brogue Kick and combined with Cesaro to hit a modified White Noise for the win.

WWE showed The Bar holding their new titles:

With Dean Ambrose on the shelf due to injury, Raw general manager Kurt Angle decided to give Rollins and Jordan a shot to win the tag titles on Raw several weeks ago despite the fact that they had little synergy to speak of.

Even so, Rollins and Jordan won the championships, which set the stage for a rematch with Cesaro and Sheamus at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

In the weeks leading up to that, it was clear that Rollins and Jordan weren't on the same page at all times.

Jordan did manage to impress Rollins with a singles victory over Rollins; however, he did little else to endear himself to the former WWE champion.

Rather than carving his own path, Jordan essentially tried to weasel his way into The Shield and even claimed that an alliance between him, Rollins and Roman Reigns would surpass what The Hounds of Justice accomplished as a group.

Rollins and Reigns more or less rolled their eyes when Jordan acted as if they were buddies, and they took major issue with Jordan challenging Balor Club before costing them the match as well.

Ever since Jordan moved from SmackDown Live to Raw and was revealed as Angle's storyline son, the fans have largely rejected him.

Jordan was hugely popular as one half of American Alpha with Chad Gable in NXT and on the blue brand, but the WWE Universe never bought him as Angle's son.

Angle gave him opportunity after opportunity, and while he often hung in there against top Superstars such as John Cena and Reigns, his repeated failed attempts to come out on top led to even more negative reactions from the fans.

By the time Jordan had won the Raw Tag Team Championships with Rollins, the WWE Universe was chanting, "You suck" and "Daddy's boy" while he was cutting a promo.

Much like Angle at the beginning of his career, there was a ton of momentum favoring a heel turn for Jordan, and capitalizing now is the best possible move for WWE.

Since Rollins and Jordan are no longer the tag champs, there is nothing forcing Jordan to remain a face moving forward.

There are plenty of intriguing options for Jordan entering the road to WrestleMania, and there is no question that he is a better heel than face based solely on the reactions he receives.

A WrestleMania match against Rollins is possible due to the turmoil between them and the notion that Ambrose may not be ready to return by then.

Perhaps an even better usage of Jordan would be a match against Angle since it would have a unique, father-son dynamic, and it would give WWE an excuse to get Angle on the card now that he has wrestled a couple of matches and is cleared for in-ring action.

Like Angle, Jordan has an amateur wrestling background, which suggests they would have good in-ring chemistry and are capable of putting on a strong showing.

Also, since Angle is 49 years of age, it is wise to use him as a vehicle to get younger talent over, and a match against the Olympic gold medalist on The Grandest Stage of Them All would be a huge boost for Jordan regardless of the result.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).