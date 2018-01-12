Manny Machado Agrees to $16M Contract with Orioles to Avoid Arbitration

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Even with trade rumors continuing to swirl around Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles were able to avoid arbitration with their All-Star third baseman on Friday.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Machado and the Orioles agreed to terms on a $16 million deal for 2018 that also includes awards incentives.

The Orioles have spent a portion of their offseason exploring potential trade options for Machado, who can become a free agent after next season.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday the Arizona Diamondbacks remain in conversation with the Orioles about the 25-year-old, though no deal is close at the moment.

Machado has been linked to many teams across MLB, including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox.

With Machado now signed, the Orioles know they will have their superstar for at least one more year. They could still trade him before or during the season, but their lineup is more dangerous with him as a part of it.

A three-time All-Star, Machado has hit at least 30 home runs in each of the last three seasons. He had a .259/.310/.471 in 156 games during the 2017 season.