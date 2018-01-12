WWE Superstar Mark Henry Reportedly Has Retired from Wrestling

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Longtime WWE Superstar Mark Henry has reportedly retired from active in-ring competition.

On Thursday, Steve Carrier of RingsideNews.com, citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wrote that Henry is "pretty much" retired as a professional wrestler.

The 46-year-old Henry had been part of WWE's roster since 1996, making him one of the longest-tenured wrestlers in the company.

The World's Strongest Man was a successful weightlifter prior to joining WWE, and he competed at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

In recent years, Henry has worked a limited schedule from an in-ring perspective and has taken on a greater role as an ambassador for the company.

His most recent match was at WrestleMania 33 in April, when he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

That was one of only three matches Henry took part in throughout 2017, as he also wrestled in the Royal Rumble at the beginning of the year and lost a singles match to Braun Strowman in February.

Over the course of a career that spanned more than two decades, Henry won the World Heavyweight Championship, ECW Championship and European Championship in WWE.

His early career featured a stint in the Nation of Domination before he transitioned to a character known as Sexual Chocolate.

Henry reinvented himself and became a main eventer later in his career with a well-timed heel turn that saw him induct his opponents into the "Hall of Pain" en route to becoming world champion.

Because of the length of his career and his credentials, Henry is a prime candidate to eventually get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

