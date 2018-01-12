La Liga Table 2018 Week 19: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Getafe jumped up to eighth in the table after a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Malaga at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga action on Friday.

A Juan Cala header deep into the second half gave the hosts all three points and condemned the visitors to stay in the thick of trouble.

Here's what the result means for the updated standings:

1. Barcelona: 48

2. Atletico Madrid: 39

3. Valencia: 37

4. Real Madrid: 32

5. Sevilla: 29

6. Villarreal: 28

7. Eibar: 27

8. Getafe: 26

9. Athletic Bilbao: 24

10. Leganes: 24

11. Real Betis: 24

12. Real Sociedad: 23

13. Girona: 23

14. Espanyol: 23

15. Celta Vigo: 22

16. Levante: 18

17. Deportivo La Coruna: 16

18. Alaves: 15

19. Malaga: 11

20. Las Palmas: 11

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

Midfield playmaker Recio pulled the strings for Malaga during the opening 45 minutes, with his passes creating chances for Roberto Rosales and Gonzalo Castro. The latter also proved a useful source of supply thanks to a steady stream of teasing and dangerous crosses.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Getafe's biggest threat came from Gaku Shibasaki's industry and vision. The Japan international made several attempts to thread passes between the lines from his No. 10 position, but 35-year-old striker Jorge Molina struggled to time his runs and stay onside.



It was goalless at the break, but Malaga made the faster start in the second half, with Recio again at the heart of everything. Meanwhile, Shibasaki shot wide as he continued to be a menace at the other end.

Despite all of Shibasaki's guile, Getafe's winner came from a more direct route when centre-back Cala headed home after meeting an Angel Rodriguez free-kick. It left Getafe with 17 minutes plus stoppage time to preserve their lead.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Alberto Bueno went close for the visitors before former Arsenal centre-back Ignasi Miguel headed over in injury time after another pinpoint cross from Recio.

Malaga's profligacy means the club remains mired in the bottom three, level on points with Las Palmas at the foot of the table. Meanwhile, Getafe continue to make the most of their cleverly assembled squad and merit their place a mere two points adrift of the top six.

Attention will now turn to events at the top of the table, with champions Real Madrid desperate for points when they host Villarreal on Saturday. Meanwhile, leaders Barcelona face a tricky trip to Real Sociedad on Sunday.