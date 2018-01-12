Kobe Bryant Will Write, Host and Produce Show on ESPN Called 'Detail'

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Black Mamba is headed to a television near you.

On Friday, ESPN announced Kobe Bryant will write, host and produce a new basketball analysis show titled Detail that is set to debut in March.



According to the network's release, "viewers will experience unparalleled game observations from Bryant as if he were one of the players featured in an ESPN game played the day before."

The show will be made in collaboration with Bryant's storytelling platform, Granity Studios.

"Studying game film is how the best get better. It’s the university for a master’s degree in basketball," Bryant said. "I learned how to study film from the best coaches of all time—Phil Jackson and Tex Winter. Detail provides an opportunity to teach that skill to the next generation on large platform with ESPN."

Bryant hasn't been a regular presence on television since he retired in 2016, but his insight was famously on display in 2009 when he narrated Spike Lee's ESPN documentary Kobe Doin' Work which chronicled his efforts throughout a game against the San Antonio Spurs in April 2008.

Bryant also appeared on ESPN's NBA Countdown last March.