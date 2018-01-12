Will Muschamp, South Carolina Reportedly Agree to New Contract

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2018

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks on against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks and head football coach Will Muschamp reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension that will pay out $4.2 million in the first year, according to the Post and Courier's  David Cloninger

Rivals.com's Chris Clark added Muschamp will receive a $200,000 raise "in each successive year."

Muschamp initially signed a five-year deal that paid out $3 million annually, according to The State, but he earned a sizable raise following a strong showing during his second season on the job. 

Following a 6-7 effort in 2016, Muschamp led the Gamecocks to a 9-4 finish and secured the program's first winning season since Steve Spurrier was at the helm in 2014. 

The 2017 campaign also featured a 26-19 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day. 

Muschamp will now set his sights on helping the Gamecocks reach double-digit wins for the first time since 2013 as they prepare to welcome 247Sports' 18th-ranked recruiting class. 

