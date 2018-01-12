Will Muschamp, South Carolina Reportedly Agree to New Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks and head football coach Will Muschamp reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension that will pay out $4.2 million in the first year, according to the Post and Courier's David Cloninger.

Rivals.com's Chris Clark added Muschamp will receive a $200,000 raise "in each successive year."



Muschamp initially signed a five-year deal that paid out $3 million annually, according to The State, but he earned a sizable raise following a strong showing during his second season on the job.

Following a 6-7 effort in 2016, Muschamp led the Gamecocks to a 9-4 finish and secured the program's first winning season since Steve Spurrier was at the helm in 2014.



The 2017 campaign also featured a 26-19 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.

Muschamp will now set his sights on helping the Gamecocks reach double-digit wins for the first time since 2013 as they prepare to welcome 247Sports' 18th-ranked recruiting class.